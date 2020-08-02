ammika-harris’-son-aeko-brown,-8-mos,-shows-off-his-‘favorite-face-expression’-in-cute-new-video

Watch

August 2, 2020 11:17AM EDT

Ammika Harris shared the cutest video of her son Aeko giving the camera an adorable look while showing off a curly haired hairstyle.

Ammika Harris, 27, is continuing to embrace her days as a new mother with great relish and she proved it by recording another cute video of one of her son, Aeko‘s most memorable moments. In the clip, which she posted to her Instagram story on Aug. 2, the eight-month-old bundle of joy can be seen looking into the camera with a slightly serious look while wearing a white onesie and showing off the cutest brown curls at the top of his head. “his favorite face expression now,” the proud mom captioned the video.

The newest video of Aeko comes just three days after Ammika shared a set of cute snapshots of her son taking in some fresh air while she was holding him outside. In the pics, he’s wearing a tan sun hat and no shirt and gorgeous flowers can be seen in the background. “THE SUN,” she appropriately captioned the post.

Although things seem to be going well for Ammika and Aeko as they continue to quarantine together in Germany, the brunette beauty and Chris Brown, 31, the father of her baby boy, recently made headlines for unfollowing each other on social media. The move came as a shock to many fans considering they are known for sharing sweet comments to each other on a regular basis and it has some questioning if their romance is on the rocks or done completely. One source told us that their relationship is “complicated” but the hard times won’t last.

