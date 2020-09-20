amy-coney-barrett:-5-things-to-know-about-trump’s-likely-pick-for-scotus-nomination

5 Things

September 20, 2020 12:19PM EDT

Donald Trump is set to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and conservative Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is among the frontrunners.

Donald Trump has revealed his plan to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who sadly died at the age of 87 following a battle with cancer. Her death has given the President the rare opportunity to nominate a third candidate to the Supreme Court in just one term, and he has released a list of his top picks. “It will be a woman — a very talented, very brilliant woman,” Trump said of his potential choice. “I think it should be a woman. I actually like women much more than I like men.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to hold a vote on her replacement, and the current frontrunner is Amy Coney Barrett. Here’s 5 things to know about her:

1. Amy has very conservative views. She is a devout Catholic and has previously stated that “life begins at conception.” She also said that justices should not be strictly bound by Supreme Court precedents, and some critics believe that would leave open the possibility for her to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, given her anti-abortion views. Amy is also an “originalist” which means she believes in basing her rulings and interpreting the Constitution how she believes the Founding Fathers would have. She also signed a joint letter in 2015, asserting that marriage is “founded on the indissoluble commitment of a man and a woman”.

Amy Coney Barrett is a frontrunner to replace RBG. Image: AP Images

2. She currently serves on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

