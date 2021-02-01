Celebrities

Amy Schumer Proudly Bares Her C-Section Scar From Son Gene's Birth

by Monday, February 1, 2021
Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: “Believe the Hype”

Amy Schumer has turned a nude selfie into a sweet moment of unity online. 

The comedian, who gave birth to her son Gene in 2019, shared a naked bathroom mirror selfie with fans in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 31. The snap was a moment of appreciation for her C-section scar from delivering her first child nearly three years ago. “Feeling like my c section looks cute today!” the Emmy winner wrote in the caption. “#hotgirlwinter #csection.”

The comedian was showered with praise for her message and spurred other women who also have a scar to weigh in, including fellow stars like Vanessa Carlton. “Feel like mine lookin’ hot today too!” the singer wrote back. “What a coincidence!”

“Amen sister!” a fan commented. “Scars are beautiful.”

Another follower echoed, “That scar represents power, life and healing. You’re beautiful.”

Of course, some were not prepared for the Instagram nudity. “Wait….is this post allowed on IG,” a fan quipped. “Amy I wasn’t ready.”

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer’s little one has become a staple of the couple’s public life. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Schumer frequently included her son in remote interviews and also featured him in moments on their Food Network cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

In July 2020, the new mom released the documentary miniseries, Expecting Amy, that she executive produced for HBO Max. The episodes chronicled her pregnancy while touring and battling Hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that involves severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. 

Now, as Gene’s second birthday approaches, we can’t help but remember the star’s sweet words for her youngster on his first birthday. 

