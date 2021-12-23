Celebrities

‘And Just Like That’ Recap: A Beloved Couple Is Getting A Divorce

by Thursday, December 23, 2021
Carrie decides to sell the apartment she shared with Big in the fourth episode of ‘And Just Like That.’ She’s left shocked when she learns one of her friends is getting a divorce!

Carrie wakes up in her old apartment just like in the old days. Instead of food and kitchen utensils, Carrie has boxes of shoes in her kitchen. She tries to make coffee using her old coffeemaker, but she ends up making a mess.

Charlotte and LTW have become fast friends. They team up at school against the other competitive moms. Charlotte plans to have a little get-together with LTW, her husband, and some of Charlotte’s other friends.

Kristin DavisKristin Davis as Charlotte in ‘And Just Like That.’ (HBO Max)

When Charlotte realizes she doesn’t have any other Black friends other than LTW, she goes to desperate lengths to find another Black couple to attend her party. She tries to convince a neighbor to stop by, but things get uncomfortable very fast. Charlotte invites one of the school moms, but the second LTW cancels, Charlotte makes up an excuse to put the dinner off.

Carrie Makes A Major Decision

After grabbing coffee at her old bodega near her apartment, Carrie goes back to her place with Big. When she sees the dreaded Peloton, she officially makes up her mind. She’s going to see the apartment she shared with Big.

Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw. (HBO Max)

The glamorous Seema is Carrie’s realtor. Seema appreciates how Big designed the apartment, but she tells Carrie “everything has to go.” Seema doesn’t mince words whatsoever. Seema mentions putting a Peloton in the bathroom, and the mood goes in a very uncomfortable direction.

