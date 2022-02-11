anderson-cooper-welcomes-baby-no.-2-with-former-partner-benjamin-maisani

Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Will Co-Parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper has announced some breaking baby news.

On Feb. 10, the anchor shared while on CNN that he and former partner Benjamin Maisani have welcomed a second baby via surrogate, a boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Anderson started off the exciting announcement by introducing that he had some “good” news that also happened to be “very personal.” He reflected back on his first son, Wyatt, who he introduced to the world while on his show Anderson Cooper 360 in April 2020.

Pulling a photo of Wyatt now, Anderson continued, “Well, this is Wyatt today. He’s nearly 22 months old and he is sweet and funny and the greatest joy in my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him.”

Anderson explained that their latest bundle of joy was born just under 7 pounds with all of the adorable tendencies a baby can acquire.

“He is healthy and happy even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Anderson said. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Anderson shared that Wyatt even helped him and Benjamin put together Sebastian’s crib.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper

While Benjamin and Anderson are no longer involved romantically, the CNN anchor confirmed that the two are co-parents and best friends who will continue to actively raise Wyatt and Sebastian. Anderson revealed, “Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, so Wyatt’s last name will be changed soon to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

He said that in these past 22 months since Wyatt’s birth,

