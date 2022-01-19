Brad Goreski, Holly Robinson Peete & More Celebs Mourn The Death Of André Leon Talley

An outpouring of heartfelt tributes have flooded in after news broke that Andre Leon Talley passed away at 73.

News broke that fashion icon Andre Leon Talley reportedly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and the overwhelming amount of tributes that poured in proves that he was loved by many. The fashion legend was best known for being the creative director of Vogue, a judge on America’s Next Top Model and creating an ever-lasting legacy in the fashion industry. Most importantly, he has left an eternal mark on those who loved him and left heartfelt messages including Brad Goreski, Holly Robinson Peete, Andy Cohen, Octavia Spencer and more.

Andre Leon Talley strikes a pose at the 2006 Michael Kors show for New York Fashion Week in Bryant Park. (Everett Collection/Shutterstock) Brad Goreski

Stylist Brad Goreski honored Andre Leon Talley with a picture of him in a red puffy coat. “André Leon Talley was a big inspiration for me to want to work in fashion. So sad to hear about him passing. RIP ALT,” he captioned the post.

Holly Robinson Peete

Actress Holly Robinson Peete uploaded a collage of photos of the fashion icon. She added two black and white pictures, a picture of him posing with a fabulous coat and a throwback picture of him beaming at the camera. “Rest In Peace André Leon Talley. What a mark you made,” she tweeted.

Rest In Peace André Leon Talley.

What a mark you made 😞 🌹🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VgLkLDpbWn

— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) January 19, 2022

Andy Cohen

Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed news of the fashion icon passing during an episode of his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live and shared a video of him learning about the news.

