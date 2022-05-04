Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Abortions Rights Leader Andrea Miller Reacts To Roe V. Wade Ending: ‘Be Motivated By Fear & Fury’

May 3, 2022
abortions-rights-leader-andrea-miller-reacts-to-roe-v.-wade-ending:-‘be-motivated-by-fear-&-fury’
Written by
0

View gallery

October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases. 02 Oct 2021 Pictured: October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792812_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases. 02 Oct 2021 Pictured: October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792812_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases. 02 Oct 2021 Pictured: October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Protesters RITA MEYERS and MAYA RASER of Austin listen as several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792812_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC

“Women are frightened, furious, and hopefully fired up,” Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute of Reproductive Health, a national reproductive rights organization tells HollywoodLife.  That’s the reaction Miller woke up to today after the astounding news that a Supreme Court draft majority opinion had been reached the evening before on May 2. The opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, slammed the 1973 Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade as “egregiously wrong” and ruled that it should be overturned.

Andrea Miller & Amy SchumerAndrea Miller and Amy Schumer attend NIRH Champions of Choice Awards Luncheon at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 27, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC)

That means that when the Supreme Court decision becomes official in late June or early July, individual states will be able to pass laws, making abortion illegal even in cases of rape and incest. Realistically for American women, 26 Republican-dominated states, from Arkansas to Wyoming will institute abortion bans, some immediately, according to the Guttmacher Insititute.

After 50 years of legal abortion, American women will lose the right to make their own decisions about whether they are ready to become a parent. And yes, today, May 3, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked opinion is authentic. Responds Miller: “This is a societal earthquake…a seismic moment, when this comes to women’s equality and bodily integrity.” Miller has worked to protect women’s reproductive choice, for almost her entire career and now tells HollywoodLife she wants women to know that today and until that Supreme Court ruling becomes official, abortion is still legal today in some way in every state including Texas,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

the-rock-invented-'people's-elbow'-to-make-undertaker-laugh,-triple-h-says

The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh, Triple H Says

May 23, 2020
no-doubt-bassist-tony-kanal-'memba-him?!

No Doubt Bassist Tony Kanal 'Memba Him?!

May 6, 2020
Yani Dong

An Interview With Curator Yani Dong Of ‘Tomatoland’

January 2, 2021