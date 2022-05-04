abortions-rights-leader-andrea-miller-reacts-to-roe-v.-wade-ending:-‘be-motivated-by-fear-&-fury’

View gallery

“Women are frightened, furious, and hopefully fired up,” Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute of Reproductive Health, a national reproductive rights organization tells HollywoodLife. That’s the reaction Miller woke up to today after the astounding news that a Supreme Court draft majority opinion had been reached the evening before on May 2. The opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, slammed the 1973 Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade as “egregiously wrong” and ruled that it should be overturned.

Andrea Miller and Amy Schumer attend NIRH Champions of Choice Awards Luncheon at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 27, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC)

That means that when the Supreme Court decision becomes official in late June or early July, individual states will be able to pass laws, making abortion illegal even in cases of rape and incest. Realistically for American women, 26 Republican-dominated states, from Arkansas to Wyoming will institute abortion bans, some immediately, according to the Guttmacher Insititute.

After 50 years of legal abortion, American women will lose the right to make their own decisions about whether they are ready to become a parent. And yes, today, May 3, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked opinion is authentic. Responds Miller: “This is a societal earthquake…a seismic moment, when this comes to women’s equality and bodily integrity.” Miller has worked to protect women’s reproductive choice, for almost her entire career and now tells HollywoodLife she wants women to know that today and until that Supreme Court ruling becomes official, abortion is still legal today in some way in every state including Texas,

