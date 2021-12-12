andrew-garfield’s-girlfriends:-alyssa-miller,-emma-stone-&-more

Find Out

December 12, 2021 1:01AM EST

Learn more about Andrew Garfield’s dating history, from Oscar winner Emma Stone to swimsuit model Alyssa Miller.

Andrew Garfield is back in the spotlight with his new movie Tick, Tick… Boom! and fans are eager once again to find out everything there is to know about the dapper star’s love life. Such a desire is easily understandable, as the public went into a tizzy when he and Emma Stone, broke off their relationship in 2015 after being the most adorable couple ever!

Since then, Andrew, 38, has enjoyed hanging out with a bevy of beauties; some were considered girlfriends, others only rumored dates. Perhaps Andrews’ fickle heart could be contributed to his thoughts on falling in love, given that he finds it rather easily done. “Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story,” he once said during a Q & A.

So, who has the Oscar-nominated talent been linked to in the past? Keep reading for the list of Andrew’s loves and/or rumored loves, below!

Alyssa Miller Alyssa Miller was spotted holding hands with Andrew in November. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While making the promotional rounds for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Andrew was spotted with a new love on his arm. Last month, the Hacksaw Ridge alum enjoyed a romantic stroll in New York City with swimsuit model Alyssa Miller, 32, before heading into a taping of the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She even accompanied him to the talk show,

