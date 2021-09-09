angela-bassett-named-as-host-of-the-2021-phoenix-awards

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 / 02:32 AM

For the second year in a row, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and BET are partnering for Foundation Friday, which includes a town hall and an awards show.

On September 17, which is also National Black Voter Day, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT, BET and BET Her will air the CBCF Annual National Town Hall and the 2021 Phoenix Awards for CBCF’s virtual 50th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC). The shows can also be viewed online. Actress Angela Bassett will host the virtual ceremony.

CBCF President and CEO, Tonya Veasey said in a statement, “We are proud to renew our partnership with BET to allow viewers nationwide to view our ALC 50 signature events. BET continues to be a significant cultural force in Black American life. And, it is fitting we share our impactful civic discussion and celebration of Black excellence through this network. In the 50th year of the Congressional Black Caucus, we also value this opportunity to showcase the hard-fought historic and current work these legislators to advance the global Black community.”

The Phoenix Awards, which honors individuals who made significant contributions to society will also include performances from En Vogue, Leela James, Wayne Brady, Ledisi, Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds, Stokley, Rapsody, and Chaka Khan.

President Joe Biden is also scheduled to make an appearance at the Phoenix Awards.

Journalist April Ryan will host the town hall, which includes discussions on health equity, education, voting rights, and criminal justice. Activists and change makers will join as panelists, such as Congressional Black Caucus Chair Congresswoman Joyce Beatty,

