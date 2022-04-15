Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Angela Simmons Gets Emotional As She Testifies Against Ex’s Killer & Recalls How He Loved Being A Dad

April 15, 2022
angela-simmons-gets-emotional-as-she-testifies-against-ex’s-killer-&-recalls-how-he-loved-being-a-dad
Written by
0

View gallery

Angela Simmons attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, in Newark, N.J 2018 Black Girls Rock Awards - Arrivals, Newark, USA - 26 Aug 2018

Angela Simmons and Vanessa Simmons Argyleculture by Russell Simmons show, Spring Summer 2015, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, New York, America - 05 Sep 2014

AG_175249 - - Los Angeles, CA - Angela Simmons totes her newborn son Sutton while departing LAX. Angela looks casual in sunglasses, a backwards hat, a white hoodie, black leggings, and white sneakers. Pictured: Angela Simmons, Sutton Joseph Tennyson AKM-GSI 3 MARCH 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotgetter / AKM-GSI Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com or sales@akmgsi.com

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Angela Simmons was reportedly emotional while testifying in court at the sentencing for her ex-fiancé’s killer, Michael Williams. Sutton Tennyson was murdered by Michael in Nov. 2018 at the age of 37, leaving behind Angela, 34, and their 5-year-old son, who is also named Sutton. At the April 15 court date, Angela tearfully revealed in her testimony that her son “constantly asks” when her late fiancé “will come back,” according to TMZ.

Angela SimmonsAngela Simmons (Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

The Growing Up Hip Hop reality star also said she cries “all the time” about how excited Sutton Sr. was to raise their son before his death. Angela further added in her testimony that her son “will carry” on his father’s legacy, per TMZ.

Angela spoke just before Michael’s sentencing. The convicted murderer got life in prison for killing Sutton, as well as an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to TMZ. He is reportedly eligible for parole after serving a minimum 30 years in jail.

Sutton was found dead on November 3, 2018 by police in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds. He’d reportedly been having an argument with a man in his driveway. Several days later, Michael surrendered himself to the Atlanta Police Department and was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Michael denied all the allegations.

Angela SimmonsAngela Simmons with her son at LAX Airport in 2017 (Photo: Shotgetter / AKM-GSI/BACKGRID)

Angela,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Mia Challis

Mia Challis, Actress Extraordinaire

October 13, 2020
my-unorthodox-life-star-julia-haart-files-for-divorce

My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart Files For Divorce

February 9, 2022
hailey-baldwin-rocks-sexy-black-&-white-lingerie-for-new-victoria’s-secret-campaign-—-photos

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Black & White Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photos

November 8, 2021