angelina-jolie-dresses-as-adorable-giraffe-for-halloween-party-with-eternals-cast

Angelina Jolie went above and beyond to celebrate Halloween with her Eternals co-stars.

In honor of the spooky holiday, Gemma Chan posted never-before-seen pics from the festivities that took place back in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and while the Marvel film was still in production.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Gemma shared an Instagram carousel of images, including one of Angelina dressed in a cute giraffe onesie as she posed next to fellow cast member Lauren Ridloff. Lauren and Brian Tyree Henry were both channeling the 2019 horror movie Midsommar.

Meanwhile, Gemma went as Uma Thurman‘s character from 1994’s Pulp Fiction, while Richard Madden was a skeleton, complete with painted face and long bony hands.

According to Variety, Angelina threw the bash in the Canary Islands in 2019, while director Chloé Zhao’s film was shooting on location. “It was a pre-COVID celebration,” cast member Lia McHugh told the publication. “It was really fun.”

Kumail Nanjiani told Variety that he was invited to the party but wasn’t able to attend because he had flown back to London to join wife Emily V. Gordon.

“I did get an invite, but I actually didn’t go because we were shooting on location, and I finished a couple of days before them, and Emily was back in London, so I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party,” he explained.

