angelina-jolie’s-parents:-everything-to-know-about-jon-voight-&-late-marcheline-bertrand

Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight is a successful actor and her late mom Marcheline Bertrand made her mark as an actress and humanitarian. Find out more about them here.

Angelina Jolie, 46, has made quite an impression on the world in her own right but it turns out her parents’ experiences has also helped her to become who she is today. The actress is the daughter of Jon Voight, 82, and the late Marcheline Bertrand, who have both had experience in the entertainment industry and the activism world. Angelina has shared various quotes about how her mom and dad have affected her over the years and how they influenced her work as an actress, humanitarian, and mother to her own six kids.

Angelina Jolie and her dad Jon Voight pose at an event. (Bei/Shutterstock)

Find out more about Jon and Marcheline below.

Jon Voight Angelina Jolie and her dad Jon Voight at the 1986 Academy Awards Governor’s Ball. (Bei/Shutterstock)

Jon is best known for being an actor. He broke out on the scene with his role as would-be gigolo Joe Buck in the 1969 film Midnight Cowboy. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the role and it led him to many other successful films and television series throughout the 1970s. Some of them include 1972’s Deliverance, 1978’s Coming Home, for which he won an Academy Award for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam veteran, 1979’s The Champ.

He also went on to appear in popular features like 1985’s Runaway Train, 1993’s The Rainbow Warrior, 1995’s Heat, 1996’s Mission: Impossible,

