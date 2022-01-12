Angelina Jolie & Vivienne, 13, Step Out For A Grocery Run — Photos

See Pics

January 12, 2022 12:56AM EST

Angelina Jolie and youngest daughter Vivienne stepped out for a mother-daughter shopping trip in Beverly Hills as they gathered some essentials.

Mother-daughter shopping time! Angelina Jolie, 46, took her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, out to shop for some needed items on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The duo was spotted out in Beverly Hills, CA at Bristol Farms for some groceries as mom toted a case of Bubly sparkling water while Vivienne carried a grocery bag filled with fresh herbs. Vivienne, daughter of the Eternals actress and actor Brad Pitt, 58, pulled back her light brown hair into a low pony tail and wore a casual white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and sneakers for the outing.

Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, CA (SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID).

Angelina, for her part, kept things casual but still looked as chic as ever, wearing a monochromatic look of a light black coat over a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, and black heeled pointed-toe boots. The Academy Award-winner also carried a black leather Celine purse as she and Vivienne waited in line to check out, additionally accessorizing the look with lightly-tinted sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt step out for a shopping trip together (SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID).

Vivienne seems to love joining her mom for grocery shopping! The teen and the Salt actress also stepped out in November 2021 to shop at Gelsons in Hollywood with Vivienne showing off her visible growth spurt as she continues to look more and more like her handsome dad.

