Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Anitta Kisses Female Dancer On-Stage At Coachella Weekend 2: Photos

April 23, 2022
anitta-kisses-female-dancer-on-stage-at-coachella-weekend-2:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - * Kendall Jenner watches Daniel Ceaser's performance with Kylie Jenner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber vibe out in the crowd on Day 3 of the Coachella 2022 Music Festival in Indio. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MR. BUENO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend The Weeknd's set on Day 3 of the Coachella 2022 Music Festival in Indio. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Anitta, 29, wowed during her latest performance at Coachella and even locked lips with a dancer on stage! The Brazilian singer changed into three different sexy outfits that accentuated her figure as she rocked it in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The eye-catching outfits included a denim bra and shorts set with fishnet tights, a green, yellow, and blue bustier and matching shorts, and a long-sleeved vivid bodysuit that had a cut-out in the back. She also accessorized with sunglasses as her hair was down.

Throughout her highly energetic time on stage, she showed off epic dance moves alongside her female kissing partner and other dancers, and at one point, she hopped onto a shirtless male dancer. She looked thrilled to be on stage every second and flashed a lot of smiles as she did what she does best.

AnittaAnitta at Coachella. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Before Anitta’s latest performance, she made headlines for first performing at Coachella last weekend. She joined Saweetie and even Snoop Dogg for some incredible moments and looked just as fantastic and confident.

When Anitta’s not turning heads at Coachella, she’s doing so on social media. The beauty often posts gorgeous pics of herself in various looks, including some that were included in a post where she revealed her excitement for Coachella’s second week. In the several snapshots, she posed in a black tube top and pants and added a black Versace baseball cap with a scarf underneath.

AnittaAnitta showing off her dance moves on stage. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“Woke up already waiting for Coachella 2nd week.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kourtney-kardashian-bonds-with-travis-barker's-daughter-and-stepdaughter-on-a-girls'-day-out

Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Daughter and Stepdaughter on a Girls' Day Out

July 4, 2021
every-jaw-dropping-moment-we-still-can't-believe-happened-in-2021

Every Jaw-Dropping Moment We Still Can't Believe Happened in 2021

December 31, 2021
vanessa-morgan-and-michael-kopech-break-up:-check-in-on-the-love-lives-of-riverdale-stars

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Break Up: Check In On the Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

July 28, 2020