anne-hathaway-defends-“friend”-and-succession-star-jeremy-strong-following-criticism

Anne Hathaway & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stylist Answers FAQs

Anne Hathaway is standing up for her serendipitous screen partner Jeremy Strong.

Ahead of the season three finale of Succession on Sunday, Dec. 12, the Oceans Eight star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 11, to “send some love” to Strong in heartfelt post following his highly-discussed profile in the New Yorker this week.

“As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I’m lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend,” she wrote. “I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity.”

Alongside her tribute, Hathaway posted a black-and-white image of Strong holding his Emmy, which he received last year for his performance as Kendall Roy in the hit HBO show. The pair, who are currently filming the upcoming James Gray-directed drama Armageddon Time, previously worked together on the 2019 film Serendipity.

In addition to complimenting the star, Hathaway called Strong an “inspiring” individual both on and off screen. “He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate, open person in life,” she said. “I find all of these things inspiring. (oh, and he’s fun.)”

Getty Images

She capped off her statement by congratulating the entire cast of Succession who “crushed this season,” and subtly took her own stance against the New Yorker piece, adding, “(for the record, the work is where the story begins and ends for me.)”

Hathaway joins a growing list of A-listers—including Jessica Chastain,

» Read Full Article