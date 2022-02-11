Anne Hathaway Stuns In Strapless Bustier Jumpsuit At Opening Of Broadway’s Music Man — Photos

See Pics

February 11, 2022 12:48AM EST

Anne Hathaway looked as stunning as ever on Thursday at the opening of Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ in NYC, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Anne Hathaway looked glowing and chic on Thursday at the NYC opening of Broadway’s The Music Man. The Devil Wears Prada star stunned in a strapless black bustier jumpsuit which contained a black leather belt and wide leg black trousers. She paired the classic look with black strappy heels, gorgeous sparkling drop earrings, and a purple bag with a gold chain. She also wore her hair in a gorgeous half-up, half-down style.

Anne Hathaway stuns in a black jumpsuit at the opening of ‘The Music Man’ (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock).

The actress, who was also joined by stars like Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds as well as Cynthia Nixon, posed for a few shots on the red carpet with her husband of nearly a decade, Adam Shulman. The couple got cozy for the shot, and Adam looked just as dapper as his wife in a sleek black suit and black dress shoes.

Anne Hathaway & husband Adam Schulman attend the opening of Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock).

Stars and fans alike are anxiously awaiting the big Broadway revival, starring the legendary Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife back in 2019, Sutton revealed that the show could be the first Broadway production her daughter, Emily, sees!

“The last show I did in New York eight shows a week was Sweet Charity, and that was just before Emily was born, but I’m excited because this could potentially be Emily’s first Broadway show,” the actress explained.

