ansel-elgort-denies-that-he-sexually-assaulted-a-young-woman-after-accusation

June 20, 2020 11:31PM EDT

Ansel Elgort is ‘distressed’ over an accusation that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2014, but said he had ‘a brief, legal & entirely consensual relationship’ with her.

Ansel Elgort, 26, has broken his silence over a claim that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2014. “I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” he wrote in a lengthy statement, composed in Apple’s Notes and posted via Instagram on Saturday, June 20. The statement comes in response to a woman who accused the Fault In Our Stars actor of sexual assault days after she turned 17 via Twitter on Friday, June 19.

“I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone,” he wrote, denying the woman’s allegations. He went on to confirm that he does know the woman and that the two had engaged in a “consensual” relationship. “What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone,” he wrote.

“I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared,” Ansel — who has been dating girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, 23, for several years — continued. He went on to apologize, and acknowledge he has “learned” from the experience. “As I look back at my attitude,

