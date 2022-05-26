ant-anstead-says-taking-son-hudson,-2,-away-from-christina-haack-is-‘last-thing’-he-wants

View gallery

Ant Anstead, 43, does not want to take his 2-year-old son Hudson away from ex Christina Haack, 38, despite filing to request a full custody arrangement on April 28. Ant cleared the air about the drama in a reply to a comment under his latest Instagram post on May 25. “Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant,” a user wrote under a selfie the father of three shared of him and his two eldest kids Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15. The comment can be seen here. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host responded, “Huh? who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want!” He added, “(Don’t believe the click bait press) x.”

HollywoodLife previously confirmed that Ant did indeed file the court documents to give him full custody of Hudson. In the documents, he claimed Christina was an unfit mother who does not properly care for their son’s needs. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he gave a specific example of when Christina apparently dropped Hudson off to him without revealing that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “At the time, my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” he reportedly said in the documents. He also mentioned Christina’s use of the hallucinogenic Bufo Alvarius toad venom, which she admitted to using in an Instagram post in 2021.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me.

