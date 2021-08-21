ant-anstead-gushes-over-his-‘magical’-romance-with-renee-zellweger:-it-was-‘unexpected’

Interview

August 21, 2021 7:11PM EDT

Ant Anstead has opened up about his new romance with Renee Zellweger, and described the relationship as ‘unexpected.’

Ant Anstead proved just how infatuated he is with Renée Zellweger when he totally gushed over her in a new interview. The 42-year-old opened up about their relationship during an appearance onEntertainment Tonight on August 20. “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected,” the Wheeler Dealers star said. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that right?”

Renee and Ant. Image: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA/Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

While promoting his new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, Ant revealed they had actually been dating for “a while” before news of their romance surfaced online. “Everyone knows that Renee and I have become quite close, [but] we kept it a secret for a while, and unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Ant said.

Ant also had positive things to say about Renee’s work ethic, given they met on the set of the new Discovery+ series. “It was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s super pro and she can weld,” he said. As fans would know, their romance was later reported and eventually confirmed when photos emerged of them kissing on the balcony of his Laguna Beach house.

Ant and Renee. Image: SplashNews.com

Their romance came nine months after he separated from his wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack, and they made their couple debut at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana,

