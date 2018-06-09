Another rude awakening occurred this morning in the headline: Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61. It’s another sad morning for the world. Anthony Bourdain, famous chef, TV personality, and writer who was known by most of us for his successful Travel Channel program, “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” has passed away at the age of 61. Filming in Paris for CNN’s show, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Bourdain was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room. CNN confirmed his passing Friday morning—”It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.” Bourdain brought us all a behind-the-scenes view of extraordinary travel destinations, different cultures, and local cuisine.

This news is especially saddening following the death of Fashion icon Kate Spade. Like Spade, the death of Bourdain is an apparent suicide. President Obama posted his own memory of Bourdain on Twitter: “‘Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.” Bourdain began his career as a dishwasher, then a sous chef, and eventually an award-winning chef, writer and host. He gave us a glimpse into places some of us will never see with our own eyes. The adventurous spirit of Bourdain is something that none of us will forget. And perhaps in honor of his passing, we may all try to incorporate some of that fearlessness in our daily lives.

Read the full story about Anthony Bourdain here.

Read more celebrity articles at Cliché Magazine

Featured Image provided by David S. Holloway/CNN.com