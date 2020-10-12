anthony-davis-dedicates-nba-finals-win-to-kobe-bryant:-he’s-‘looking-down-on-us’

After the Los Angeles Lakers dominated their way to win the NBA Championship, Anthony Davis sent love to Vanessa Bryant and said that the squad secured this title for Kobe.

When the buzzer rang on Oct. 11, the 2020 NBA Finals came to a close, and once again, the Los Angeles Lakers were champions. However, the Lakers’ victory — who clinched the title with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat — was bittersweet, coming almost nine months after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. After securing the NBA title, Anthony Davis gave an emotional shout-out to Vanessa Bryant. “We know he’s looking down on us. I know Vanessa is proud of us, the organization is proud of us. [Kobe] was a big brother to us. We did this for him.”

LeBron James, who was named the NBA Finals MVP, used his moment to give thanks to the team and focus on what really mattered. LeBron, 35, stressed the need to fight against “police brutality,” against “voter suppression,” and continue the push for “social justice in America.”

LeBron gave love to Kobe and Vanessa following Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals. During the game, the Lakers wore “Black Mama” inspired jerseys bearing patches with the number 2 – that of Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, who perished alongside him and seven others in the Jan. 26 crash – on the shoulder. “It’s always special to represent someone that meant so much, not only to the game but obviously to the Lakers organization for 20-plus years,” LeBron said in a post-game interview. “For us to honor him, being on the floor, this is what it’s all about.

“We’re thinking about the Bryant family,

