are-the-yellowjackets-good-people?-or-pure-evil?-you-decide

Ever wonder what the Donner Party would have looked like during the era of grunge? Showtime’s Yellowjackets asks whether our stranded protagonists are evil or just victims of circumstance.

What would you do if you were starving (and possibly possessed) in the woods?

While we’re still seeking answers to all the mysteries behind Showtime‘s Yellowjackets, we’re still left grappling with feeling simultaneous pity, horror and empathy toward our favorite 1996 high school soccer team turned plane crash survivors. Sure, teenagers do messed up stuff all the time, like sleep with their BFF’s boyfriend and flirt with their adult soccer coach. But left to their own devices, would every teenager stranded in the woods resort to cannibalism?

A flash forward of a camp-side cannibalistic feeding frenzy shows that these ’90s teens did not have a typical high school experience one bit.

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress star as the adult versions of these high schoolers who, 25 years later, are still haunted by what happened out there in the forest. The psychological thriller pits past trauma against present-day threats like blackmail, poisoning and oh yeah, a few pesky murders.

But we can’t help but focus on the root of these modern horrors: How exactly did the team survive 19 months being stranded? And who became a cannibal first? Is the feast that we witnessed a ritual sacrifice or an average dinner?

As more and more of the team start to listen to the call of the wild and receive premonitions after a scary séance,

