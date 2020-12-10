ariana-grande-cries-as-she-reveals-sweetener-tour-’saved-her-life’-in-trailer-for-netflix-special

Watch

December 10, 2020 1:05PM EST

Ariana Grande’s upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Excuse Me, I Love You,’ features a side to the singer fans rarely get to see. Watch Ari share what the ‘Sweetener’ tour means to her and more in the trailer!

Ariana Grande has taken the world by storm, but even she needs time to unwind and let out her emotions. In the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You, the Grammy-winning songstress, 27, reveals just how much the Sweetener tour meant to her. “[I know that] it’s been hard physically and mentally,” the singer says to her dancers in an intimate behind-the-scenes moment. “But this show saved my life this year,” Ariana says through tears.

https://t.co/XqEAOB8AMK @netflix pic.twitter.com/67eRmgSWqj

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 10, 2020

Though the moment is truly packed with seriousness and gratitude, Ariana finds the humor in the moments leading up to her next performance. “[I think] I just inhaled a tear,” she candidly says to the laughter and appreciation of those around her. It’s such a tender moment that’s perfectly juxtaposed by the high-octane energy of Ariana’s shows, which fans will have the opportunity to see on Netflix just in time for Christmas.

The documentary follows Ariana, her dancers, family, and band on their sold-out global Sweetener tour, which ran from March 18 to December 22, 2019. Ariana’s Sweetener, released on August 17, 2018, was absolutely beloved by fans and came at a time in the singer’s life when she was undergoing immense personal change. Sweetener‘s release came out at the height of fans’ fascination with her romance with Pete Davidson,

