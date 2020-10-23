ariana-grande-drops-new-music:-watch-the-“positions”-music-video-now

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Instagram Official

Ariana Grande is once again proving that god is a woman and her name is Ari.

The Grammy winner dropped the lead single of her long-awaited sixth album on Friday, Oct. 23. She also treated fans to the “Positions” music video directed by Dave Meyers.

“Switchin’ the positions for you / Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom /I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops,” she sings. “Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do / That I won’t do, switchin’ for you.”

Ariana tweeted out a hint ahead of the debut, writing, “heaven sent u to me.”

She first tipped fans off to the upcoming album on Oct. 14 when she wrote, “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.” The 27-year-old also teased the new song on Instagram this week, after revealing the name of the album with a video of herself typing “Positions” on a green-lit keyboard. It’s expected to come out on Oct. 30.

Her brother Frankie Grande is just as excited as we are, as he wrote on his Instagram Story, “So proud of my little sister and can’t wait for the world to hear #Positions.”

Positions follows Ari’s back-to-back albums Sweetener in August 2018 and Thank U, Next in February 2019, which was all about her very public split with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The “Into You” singer has moved on and made her relationship with Dalton Gomez Instagram official in June,

» Read Full Article