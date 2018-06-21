Celebrity News

Ariana Grande Engagement Rumors Heat Up After New Pics

by Thursday, June 21, 2018
Ariana Grande engagement rumors heat up after new pics seemingly confirm her new status as a soon-to-be-bride. The 24-year-old singer and beau Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live, have not officially confirmed their engagement, but they have been gushing over each other on social media recently, as Grande continues to flaunt a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger.

On Friday, Davidson posted a photo of the couple’s hands and feet, including Grande’s diamond in clear view. The caption read, “U know what you’d dream it be like? It’s better than that.”

The couple’s relationship has been on the fast track since they first began dating in May. Before dating Davidson, Grande split from ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller in May, as did Davidson and his former girlfriend Cazzie David.

Speculation of the celebrity couple’s engagement first began earlier this month, as unnamed sources confirmed to multiple media outlets that it was true.

One source told People, “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Another source told US Weekly, “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Grande was first spotted wearing the sparkler on June 2, during her performance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert. While their romance has only been a matter of weeks, the pair has known each since 2016 when the singer hosted Saturday Night Live.

Grande is currently gearing up for the release her next album, Sweetener, on July 20. When the singer co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May, she revealed the meaning behind the album’s title.

“It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life,” Grande explained, “Or somebody else brings life to your life. Sweetening the situation.”

Photographs courtesy of @arianagrande and @petedavidson on Instagram

