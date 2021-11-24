Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Battle It Out In A Sing Off For New Show ‘That’s My Jam’ — Watch

Watch

November 24, 2021 12:57AM EST

It’s a pop diva show down! Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande battle it out on the latest NBC show ‘That’s My Jam,’ signing hits in a pop medley sing-off. Watch the preview clip here!

Pop divas go mic-to-mic! Ariana Grande, 28, and Kelly Clarkson, 39, took a break from their coaching gigs on The Voice and showed off their musical talents in a sing-off battle for the new NBC show That’s My Jam. In a clip for the new show, which comes from Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, the pop stars partake in a “Mixtape Medley,” singing various hits like Britney Spears‘ “Oops I Did It Again,” Cher‘s “Believe,” Shania Twain‘s “Any Man of Mine,” and more. Also in the clip are Kelly and Ariana’s The Voice co-hosts, Blake Shelton and John Legend, cheering the women along as they belt out the pop hits on cue.

The new series is an hourlong variety show that draws its inspiration from some of the Tonight Show‘s most popular games. On the series’ website, the show is described as featuring “two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.” Considering some of Jimmy’s popular moments from his nightly program, celebs will engage in games like Launch the Mic, Don’t Drop the Beat, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, and more.

Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande on 'The Voice' (Trae Patton/NBC).