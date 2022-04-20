a$ap-rocky-being-held-in-jail-for-$550k-bail-after-arrest-at-lax

Update 5:00 pm EST: The Los Angelis Sherrif’s Department confirmed to HollywoodLife that A$AP Rocky was “charged at 12:42 with assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at LAPD jail and his bail is $550,000.”

Original: First, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had to deal with breakup rumors. Now, this: A$AP (b. Rakim Mayers, 33) was detained in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Apr. 20) in connection to a November 2021 shooting. Rocky arrived at LAX on a private plane after vacationing in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend. What he found waiting for him were the authorities, as HollywoodLife has confirmed that the rapper was taken out of the terminal in handcuffs.

On Nov. 5, 2021, around 10:15 pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Ave. and Argyle Ave. in Hollywood, according to the LAPD police department. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. The victim allegedly sustained injuries to their left hand, according to NBC News.

Per the LAPD report, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. The LAPD later identified the alleged shooter as A$AP Rocky and arrested him for Assault with a deadly weapon. The LAPD made the arrest with help from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Rocky and Rihanna have spent the last week or so embroiled in a different kind of drama. An unverified rumor began circulating online that claimed Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with designer Amina Muaddi. As the allegations began to spread like wildfire, Amina took to her Instagram to denounce the “unfounded lie” and that this was nothing more than “fake gossip.” Outlets also reported that there was no truth to these allegations,

