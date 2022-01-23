Ashley Benson Rocks Daisy Dukes & Orange Crop Top Amid Rumors She’s Back With G-Eazy — Photos

See Pics

January 22, 2022 7:00PM EST

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum showed off her style in a revealing ensemble as she was spotted solo amid rumors she reunited with her rapper ex.

Ashley Benson is certainly giving a reason for G-Eazy to get back together with her, if they haven’t reconciled already! The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, looked simply gorgeous as she stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles on Friday (January 21). Rocking a tiny orange crop top and skimpy daisy dukes, the actress — who split with the rapper back in February of 2021 — showed off her flawless figure for the daytime outing. She paired the casual look with a black leather motorcycle jacket, black sneakers, sunglasses and an oversized purple bag. Allowing her natural beauty to shine, she went virtually makeup free and swept her trademark sandy blonde locks up in a messy bun.

Ashley Benson is spotted running errands in Los Angeles on January 21, 2022. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

The outing comes after Ashley was spotted with G-Easy over a week ago in West Hollywood. The pair looked like they were getting quite cozy during the nighttime excursion. Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.

The sighting comes after the pair were seen grabbing some lunch in the tony neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles the day after Christmas, according to reports. The news may come as no surprise to fans, as Ashley was also snapped in April getting into the “Lights and Camera” hitmaker’s black Ferrari in Pasadena,

