Ashli Babbitt, Woman Fatally Shot in U.S. Capitol, Shared Video Marching to It

Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot in the Capitol as she and other Trump supporters stormed into the building, was pumped up after the President’s speech … and posted one last video as she entered the mayhem. Ashli went live on Facebook…  » Read Full Articles

