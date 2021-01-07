Ashli Babbitt, Woman Fatally Shot in U.S. Capitol, Shared Video Marching to It

Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot in the Capitol as she and other Trump supporters stormed into the building, was pumped up after the President’s speech … and posted one last video as she entered the mayhem. Ashli went live on Facebook… » Read Full Articles
Our Sponsors
My Facebook Page
Latest Tweets
4 Tips for Setting Your 2021 Resolutions - https://t.co/OXX5g9oZDQ https://t.co/g90wN2776V
NBA Players With Amazing Fashion Sense - https://t.co/k84h7UKOZX https://t.co/4r7CBPE6DC
Dave Portnoy and the creation of Barstool Sports - https://t.co/wM697Fspp4 https://t.co/CpE1QGoPEd
How to Maintain Your Faith When Dressing Fashionably - https://t.co/5zWeOJK4hk https://t.co/aKiuvsGI7B