ashlynn-malia-finds-all-the-right-words-she-can’t-say-to-someone-in-new-song-‘coordinates’

Exclusive Premiere

March 10, 2022 9:00AM EST

Singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Ashlynn Malia decides against reaching out to tell someone ‘I miss you’ and instead, channels all that emotion and longing into ‘Coordinates.’

No one ever says that the hard work comes after the breakup. Either you’re trying to make the split stick and fighting off the temptation to check in on them, or you’re trying to move on from getting dumped and finding your peace without blowing up their DMS. This struggle is at the heart of Ashlynn Malia‘s new hauntingly beautiful song, “Coordinates.” In the track premiering here on HollywoodLife, the rising music talent sings about the pain of still being in despair over a parting. “I’m such an idiot, i’m pathetic / thought I was moving on,” she sings. After singing how much she “want(s) you,” she offers to “send a telepathic message with my coordinates to you.”

There’s an honest vulnerability to the track, about how Ashlynn longs for someone she knows she can’t have. It also demonstrates how Ashlynn, at just 20-years-old, has a maturity and perspective beyond her years. “Coordinates” shows how she can transform a feeling into an experience that can resonate with just about anyone.

( Zach Kemper)

“I wrote ‘Coordinates’ when I was missing someone. That was honestly the only thing I had in my head,” she shares with HollywoodLife. “Just the phrase ‘I miss you’ over and over. I knew better than to reach out, so I put the words here instead.”

“Coordinates” marks her first release since her 2021 ep, rather be alone. Over the past few months, things have been busy for the young talent. “I’ve thrown out the words’ good’ and “bad” for the time being,” she says when asked to describe the first part of 2022 in an EXCLUSIVE interview for Hollywoodlife.

