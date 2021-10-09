Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Match In Gray Outfits As They Run Errands In L.A. — Photo

See Pic

October 8, 2021 11:45PM EDT

The couple that color coordinates together, stays together. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis twinned during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out to run errands in color coordinated outfits. The former That ’70s Show co-stars both opted for comfortable gray ensembles while in Los Angeles on October 7, completing their looks with black surgical masks.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis color coordinate while running errands on October 7 (BACKGRID)

Ashton, 43, wore an ombré knit sweater and black slacks, while Mila, 38, opted for a two-piece sweater and sweat pants set. The actress was preoccupied with her phone while her husband of six years led the way to their next destination.

The outing comes a day after Ashton was spotted looking dapper on set of Your Place or Mine, his upcoming romantic comedy with Reese Witherspoon. The star was photographed in a navy blue suit on the streets of New York on October 7, while co-star Reese, 45, looked elegant in a black pencil dress and pointed heels.

Ashton and Reese lead the cast of the upcoming Netflix rom-com as two best friends who, on top of being polar opposites, live on opposite sides of the coast. When they swap homes and lives for a week, they “discover what they think they want might not be what they really need,” per Variety. Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, and Steve Zahn also star in the film.

Ashton and Mila’s outing also comes amidst news that their 1998 series That ’70s Show will receive a spin-off series,

