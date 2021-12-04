audrey-hepburn’s-legacy:-everything-to-know-about-her-2-children-&-5-grandkids

One of Hollywood’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of five grandchildren. Find out more about Audrey Hepburn’s kids and grandkids here.

Audrey Hepburn was an iconic Hollywood star known for her incredible roles, flawless style and tireless humanitarian efforts. Born in Brussels, she studied ballet and acting in England before moving to America where she found fame in 1953’s classic romantic comedy Roman Holiday. Her beauty and undeniable charm radiated off the screen in such films as Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Charade. Her work on stage would eventually land her the enviable status of an EGOT winner. Later in life, she spent most of her time with charitable works, which led her to being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom named in 1992, one month before she passed away from cancer at the age of 63.

The glamourous legend was first married in 1954 to her co-star Mel Ferrer, with whom she had son Sean Hepburn Ferrer. They divorced in 1968. She married her second husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, in 1969 and they welcomed a son as well, named Luca Dotti. The half-brothers would go on to give Audrey five grandchildren, although she passed away before the first was born. Keep reading to find out all about Audrey’s legacy.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer Sean Hepburn Ferrer is the first born son of Audrey Hepburn. (Nam Y Huh/AP/Shutterstock)

Audrey’s first born was welcomed in 1960 while the family was living in Switzerland. Sean has worked in many areas of the movie-making world, including development, production, post-production and marketing, per IMDB. Although he didn’t follow his mother’s footsteps as an actor, he did take up her humanitarian spirit and founded the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund a year after she passed.

