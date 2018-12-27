Australian Rock Duo The Hots Dishes On Their Debut Single “Before You” As They Aim To Take Their Music To The Next Level

Australian rockers The Hots are an electrifying combination, bringing together front-woman Foxie Kelly’s blazing stage presence and guitarist Ronnie Simmons’ aggressive playing. Recently, the duo released their debut single “Before You” which is the spark ready to ignite the fire of female fronted rock heading into 2019. We chatted with The Hots on “Before You,” the challenges and obstacles that they faced in their career and how they managed to overcome them, and their advice to others looking to pursue the same path that they took in becoming rock stars.

Cliché: What initially sparked your interest in wanting to write music together? How do you keep things fresh and try to stay unique as artists?

The Hots: It happened really organically. We were just hanging out a couple of years ago when we started writing songs and we are actually married as well. Our relationship and our working relationship happened all at once.

I think life does that for us. There is never a dull moment. Life’s always moving so quickly for us and you just have to be open and ready for things when they happen. I think it comes from knowing who you are, what you want, having an openness to the world and embracing change.

Being Australian-born artists and then moving to Los Angeles, how did you manage to adjust to a new culture? What were some challenges and obstacles that you’ve faced and how did you manage to overcome them?

It’s interesting because Los Angeles and Sydney are very similar cities. We fit in really well here. Being the musicians that we are and especially rock being the underdog, we definitely feel like at home in Los Angeles. We are lucky that we have each other.



I think the main challenge that we and other rock artists faced was everybody telling you that rock is dead and that it’s going to be hard and that it’s not worth it. They would also say you should be doing pop and changing yourself. That is ultimately one of the hardest things because obviously we want to do well and we want to have a career. We have a target that we want our music to sound like and we know who we are as artists. As Foxie mentioned, we did a genre that people are saying there is not really a market for it. However, I disagree. When we are being true to ourselves and sticking with what we want to do has been a challenge in itself and it presents itself every day. We are diligent and we just push forward. I think having each other and knowing who we are in the musical world as artists help us get through it.



How did you choose your name The Hots?

It comes from having ‘the hots’ for each other.

How do you mentally prepare yourself before stepping on stage? What are some skills that you feel you still need to improve on?

I block everything out and it’s really hard sometimes because you can have so many people at you. I try to find the plaque in my head where I can block all of the noise out. I would always remind myself why I started doing this in the first place. I have heard stories about other artists getting stage fright. However, I am quite the opposite. I can’t wait to get onto the stage. It’s also a therapeutic way of me letting out my anger and aggression and I just focus all of my energy in getting up on stage and playing the guitar and performing for the people in front of me. The only difference between us before we step onto the stage is that Foxie drinks a lot of honey and tea that way her voice is fresh.

One of the main skills that I feel I still need to improve on is being more focused. Foxie has the attitude that she can always improve on everything and just testing yourself and pushing yourself forward.

Can you describe your relationship with your record producer Mark Opitz?

Mark and I have a great relationship. We were so influenced by all of the legendary Australian rock albums that he produced. When we got into the studio even though it was the first time we met him, it was like we can already speak the same language. We knew his catalog. He was kind of impressed that we were on the same page musically. Then we got to know each other as friends and he’s been supportive. As a vocalist, he has helped me to take it to the next level and helped me perform the songs in the way they should have been. Most importantly, though, he has helped me be myself.

Recently, you released your debut single “Before You” with an accompanying music video, how much work and preparation did it take you to record this song?

We have been preparing for chord for almost a year. We have been writing and getting everything ready. We had a lot of behind-the-scenes going on and we were in the studio for a week. We shot the music video in Sydney, Australia with MTV Classic Australia producer Vashti Rosenberg.

What’s the message of the song and what do you hope listeners take away when listening to the lyrics of the song?

You can have a healthy relationship. Being in the music industry where you hear of so many horror stories and there are so many destroyed relationships, there is hope and there is somebody out there for you.

Over the years, you have toured with some rock royalties like Rose Tattoo, The Screaming Jets, and Richie Ramone. What were some things you learned from those experiences and what did those experiences teach you about your own music?

They taught me more than anything that legacy is the most important thing with music. There are artists that have been around since the ’70s and the Ramones, Rose Tattoo, and The Screaming Jets are epic legendaries. What I learned from them is that if you are going to get up on the stage every night and play the same song, you want to mean it and love what you do. And when you’re gone, that is what you’re going to be remembered by. That was what was instilled in me from them and I am very grateful for that.

What was the best advice about the music industry that you’ve received and who was it from?

It was from the great late Mick Cocks who was a guitarist for Rose Tattoo. He said to me, “If you want a friend in this business, buy a dog.”

What’s your advice to others looking to pursue the same path that you took in becoming rock stars?

My advice to others is that you should not quit and be yourself. Also, don’t listen to what anybody says and be realistic and understand what it takes as a 24/7 job. You got to put everything that you got into it and it doesn’t happen overnight. You will be knocked down and people will put you down but that makes you stronger and that makes you want to keep going and prove everyone wrong.

What’s next for you?



We are shooting another video for the second single “Please Me.” You can catch us singing “Please Me” at the Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, California on Saturday, January 19th.

Australian Rock Duo The Hots Dishes On Their Debut Single “Before You” As They Aim To Take Their Music To The Next Level. Image Credits: Tony Mott