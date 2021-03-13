'avatar'-tops-'endgame'-to-reclaim-throne-as-biggest-money-maker-ever

James Cameron’s blockbuster, ‘Avatar,’ has reclaimed its throne as the highest-grossing movie ever around the world, which appears to be kinda pissing off the ‘Endgame’ crowd. Marvel fanboys/girls laid into Cameron Saturday on word that his 2009… » Read Full Articles
Our Sponsors
My Facebook Page
Latest Tweets
5 Celebrities Who Support Health Benefits of Vaping - https://t.co/2WGlaLyfCD https://t.co/3VcHtXzgIB
Great Tips on how to Turn Back the Clock to Look Younger - https://t.co/RCL7qhAuWX https://t.co/OMEcWc7VcW
The 80s & 90s Were the Best era for Sneakers - https://t.co/nIPAL62Oqo https://t.co/dTqtVZ6zQN