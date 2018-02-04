4 Surprising Movies that Didn’t Make the Oscars This Year

In a world filled with political and celebrity scandals, movie premieres, Canadian online casino promotions, and “shopping events”, the Oscars represent a refreshing distraction. The annual ceremony in which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) honors the best and most beautiful cinematic achievements of the previous year is in the center of attention for the media and movie fans around the world – after all, it is one of the most prestigious awards a movie can receive. But each year, when the shortlist of nominees is published, there are voices that ask why didn’t this movie or that get a nomination. The situation is the same in 2018 when some of the Oscars snubs have come as a big surprise for many.

Wonder Woman was one of the most successful movies released in 2017. It was the fifth highest-grossing superhero film in the US, Rotten Tomatoes listed it as the best superhero movie of all time, it won a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for being the Best Action Movie, and gathered several accolades at various film festivals and events around the world. Despite its clear popularity, Warner’s superhero movie was left out of the Oscars race for the Best Picture, and Patty Jenkins, the highest-grossing female director in Hollywood, also didn’t make it to the race for Best Director.

The Shape of Water has collected not less than 13 Oscar nominations, including the ones for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and many others, but it didn’t get nominated in the categories everyone expected it to: Best Makeup and Best Visual Effects. The “male” lead in the movie, the Amphibian Man (played by Doug Jones) is so important for the overall story that it should have been at least considered for these categories, too.

James Franco won a Golden Globe for his performance in “The Disaster Artist”. The movie was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”. When it comes to the Oscars, though, its accolades will run dry: it failed to make it among the nominees for the Best Picture, and James Franco himself is missing from the list of the Best Actor nominees.

Last but not least, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, the movie that won a Golden Globe in the “Best Motion Picture – Drama” category, among others, and landed director Martin McDonagh a Golden Globe nomination, has received seven Oscar nominations, including the one for the Best Picture, the Best Actress, Best Screenplay, among others. But it wasn’t even considered for the prize of the Best Director, and this comes as a surprise to many.

