With summer just kicking off, the biggest night of Broadway is just around the corner, the 72nd Tony Awards. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will make their hosting debuts in the legendary Music City Radio Hall. To help you get ready for the all red carpet razzle dazzle and the inevitable live show flubs, here is what you should expect to see for the buzzing 2018 Tony Awards show.

But before we get to all of that, one notable award being given out will be the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. Melody Herzfeld, the drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will be receiving the honor, in acknowledgment of excellence in theater education and how she plays a vital role in helping students embrace their creativity and reach their full potential. Talk about a true hero.

Now what you’ve all been waiting for. Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants lead the field with 12 nominations each, and will face off against The Band’s Visit—itself with 11 nominations—and Frozen for Best Musical. There’s also some history being made on the play side, with the revival of Angels in America earning 11 nominations, breaking the record for most nominations for a play in Tony Awards history. But bigger than that may be the success of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, leading the way as the most honored new play with a total of 10 nominations. It’s official, J.K. Rowling has cast a spell on Broadway.

Other noteworthy awards being handed out are the two Special Tony Awards, which will be received by legendary musician Bruce Springsteen and John Leguizamo.

Make sure to tune in to the 72nd Tony Awards when it airs this Sunday, June 10, at 8pm on CBS.

72nd Tony Awards Preview. Featured Image Credit: Tony Awards Facebook