The 89th Academy Awards: Wait, Who Won?

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony was nothing short of entertaining. Jimmy Kimmel hosted and he brought humor and wit to carry us through the spectacular, star-studded night. There were incredible moments, like Justin Timberlake singing “Can’t Stop The Feeling” to kick-off the show. Then, there were the awkward moments, like the end of the show… Here are some of the highlights of the 2017 Oscars.



Viola Davis – Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis stole the show with her incredibly powerful speech. In the speech, she talked about being an artist, saying, “I became an artist, and thank god I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.” This is a big win for Viola, considering this now leaves her one award away from an EGOT. She is also the first black actress to win an Emmy, Oscar, and a Tony.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue and Hosting

“I’ve never been to the Oscars before. This is my first time here,” Jimmy Kimmel said in the opening of his monologue. One could only hope he would be the host of the show every year. Kimmel made everyone laugh, of course, with his opening monologue. He began by poking a little fun at Matt Damon, before turning his attention to Mel Gibson. He then saved the night when he handled the best picture mix up. Kimmel made all the right jokes that put everyone at ease, and quite honestly, added the most entertaining moments of the night.

Katherine Johnson’s Appearance

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when 98-year-old Katherine Johnson, the NASA scientist whose story is at the heart of the movie Hidden Figures, appeared on stage beside Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson. To see this remarkable woman and hero being honored truly made the night special.

Best Picture Mix Up

The most talked about moment of the night was the best picture mix up. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty somehow confused the winner, announcing La La Land as the Oscar recipient. However, Moonlight had actually won best picture. It seems as though the card announcing Emma Stone as best actress for La La Land accidentally got mixed up with the Best Picture card. In an awkward turn of events, the cast of La La Land had to cut their speeches short and head back to their seats as Moonlight was announced the actual winner. It was a bizarre series of events that left everyone confused and bewildered.

Overall, the 89th Academy Awards were nothing short of eventful. Check out the full list of winners below:

Best film: Moonlight

Best actress: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best actor: Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Best director: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best original screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Best adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)

Best cinematography: Linus Sandgren (La La Land)

Best original score: Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Best original song: Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land)

Best sound editing: Sylvain Bellemare (Arrival)

Best foreign language film: Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman)

Best film editing: John Gilbert (Hacksaw Ridge)

Best visual effects: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book)

Best production design: David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds Wasco (La La Land)

Best sound mixing: Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace (Hacksaw Ridge)

Best documentary feature: Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow (O.J.: Made in America)

Best animated film: Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer (Zootopia)

Best animated short film: Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer (Piper)

Best documentary short subject: Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets)

Best live action short film: Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy (Sing)

Best make-up: Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson (Suicide Squad)

Best costume design: Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them)

Read more Celebrity News on ClicheMag.com