The Most Surprising Snubs From The 2019 Oscar Nominations

The road to the 2019 Oscars began with a shocking start when it was revealed that the award show will go hostless for the first time in over 30 years. The even bigger surprise is the full list of nominations and the even longer list of snubs.

Before you watch the ceremony on Sunday, check out our picks for the most noteworthy snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations!

Bradley Cooper

Snubbed for Best Director Nomination

After the release of A Star Is Born there was immediate Oscar buzz for not only Lady Gaga, but many believed that Bradley Cooper had locked in a nomination for Best Director. As Oscar campaigns began, Cooper signaled that he too believed he had a shot for a Best Director nomination. He campaigned hard, so it was a complete shock to see the Academy shut him out of it and instead threw him into the Leading Actor category. The snub was apparently so embarrassing to Bradley Cooper he spoke to Oprah about it saying, “The first thing I felt was embarrassment, actually. I felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part.”

Crazy Rich Asians

Snubbed for Best Picture Nomination and Costume Design

After a successful summer release, Crazy Rich Asians joined the ranks with Black Panther as a phenomenal film accompanied by a diverse cast. Both films won the hearts of audiences around the world and the respect of the industry. The film gathered Golden Globe nominations and even won a Critics Choice award. Many believed it would close out award season with an Oscar nomination, especially in the Best Picture and Costume Design categories. Instead, one of the biggest romantic comedies of 2018 was left completely snubbed.

Timothee Chalamet

Snubbed for Best Supporting Actor

Though his film Beautiful Boy was met with mixed reviews, his performance received nominations at the SAG and Golden Globe awards. The 23-year-old actor was expected to receive a (consecutive) nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, but his snub this round came as a shock!

John David Washington

Snubbed for Best Actor

With an incredible 6 nominations, BlacKkKlansman is considered one of the front-runners of the Oscars. The biographical drama got Spike Lee his first nomination for Best Director and also Adam Driver’s first Oscar Nomination as Best Supporting Actor. Though Washington’s performance was received well, he somehow was overlooked for a Best Actor nomination.

If Beale Street Can Talk and Barry Jenkins

Snubbed for Best Director and Best Picture

Barry Jenkins’ follow up film to his critically acclaimed Moonlight was shockingly left out of the most prestigious Best Picture category. Despite high praise from audiences and critics, the film only managed nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score and Best Supporting Actress, but was shut out of the two main categories of Best Director and Best Picture. This snub created a firestorm online with people (rightfully) outraged by its lack of recognition.

