Ayesha Curry Stuns In A Bikini While Sipping On Margaritas With A Shirtless Steph — Pics

Ayesha Curry is in ‘bliss’ as she enjoys a margarita-fueled getaway with her husband, Steph Curry. The restaurateur shared poolside photos with the NBA star amid their vacation!

The NBA’s regular season has come to an end — so bring on the margaritas and pool! After finally getting a chance to enjoy some R&R off the basketball court, Steph Curry took a getaway with his wife Ayesha Curry. While they didn’t disclose the location of this vacation spot, it involved a gorgeous house and luxurious pool, which Ayesha enjoyed in a hot bikini and Steph in his swim trunks.

The spouses took photos of their poolside time, and they officially win the award for hottest couple ever. Ayesha showed off her toned abs in a black bikini that she dressed up with a gold body chain (a popular accessory many celebrities have been wearing with their bikinis lately), while Steph also flaunted his six-pack in blue swim trunks with a tropical pattern. Ayesha shared an Instagram carousel of all these photos on May 27, which she captioned “bliss.”

Ayesha also gave a shout-out to “margaritas,” which made a few cameos in the Instagram slideshow. She poked fun at the fact that she’s a 1989 baby drinking Don Julio 1942 tequila; in a solo bikini post, Ayesha wrote, “89’ drinking 42.” It’s no surprise to see Ayesha appreciating fine liquor — she owns multiple restaurants (International Smoke) in San Francisco, Del Mar, and Las Vegas, after all.

Ayesha stepped into another bikini — a glittery lilac set featuring a halter-style cowl neck top — in another vacation post, which featured a photo of Ayesha and Steph kissing! “Sunshine, sunscreen, stretch marks and Stephen,” the cookbook author affectionately captioned the photos above.

