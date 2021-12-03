Aziz Ansari Reveals He’s Engaged To Danish Scientist Serena Skov Campbell – Report

Breaking News

December 3, 2021 12:23AM EST

Aziz Ansari reportedly shared the big news of his engagement at a surprise comedy show in NYC, and the crowd apparently had a very excited reaction.

Aziz Ansari is engaged, according to Page Six. The 38-year-old actor and comedian reportedly revealed that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Danish forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell, during a surprise stand-up set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Wednesday night (December 1). The news comes from Page Six sources, who were reportedly in attendance for the big reveal. “Everyone was super excited and very much clapping,” the outlet reported a source saying. HollywoodLife has reached out to Aziz’s rep to confirm this news. But if it is indeed true, a big congratulations goes out to the happy couple!

Aziz Ansari and Serena Skov Campbell (Photo: ROKA / BACKGRID)

It’s unclear how long Aziz has been dating Serena, though they were reportedly seen together in September 2018 at a U.S. Open match. In 2019, Aziz reportedly told the crowd during a comedy show at Radio City Music Hall that he was planning to take Serena to India to meet his grandmother, according to Page Six. Serena’s LinkedIn says she works at PwC in London as a senior associate of forensic investigative analytics. She’s held that position since September 2019, her page states.

Aziz has been laying fairly low ever since he was accused of sexual assault in January 2019. The accuser, a 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer under the alias “Grace”, came forward with allegations that she had an “uncomfortable” sexual encounter with the comedian. In response,

