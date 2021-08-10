bachelorette's-katie-thurston-and-blake-moynes-reveal-how-many-times-they've-had-sex

“Bachelorette” Conspiracy: Did Greg Fake His Fight With Katie?

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are proving they don’t need a windmill to physically express their love for each other.

After Katie’s season finale of The Bachelorette aired on ABC, the newly engaged couple dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to chat with guest host David Spade on Monday, Aug. 9. The Saturday Night Live alum, who will be guest-hosting Bachelor in Paradise when it premieres next week, played “The Newly Engaged Game” with them, which was much like the famed game show The Newlywed Game, in which people in relationships had to correctly answer questions about their partner.

For the final question, David asked quite the doozie. “Over the course of your short-ish relationship, how many times have you made whoopee? And your answer has to be less than 100 off,” the actor quipped. At stake was the prize, which happened to be a set of Joe Dirt bedsheets.

Katie and Blake immediately started writing their answers on their respective whiteboards. Katie, who was known for bringing a sex toy with her during her limo entrance on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, particularly seemed a bit rattled and even tried to erase her answer. This led David to add, “Sex and making love both count.”

Finally, time was up, and the Just Shoot Me alum said, “Oh, my god, this is terrifying. Who should go first? You go first, Katie.”

At that, Katie showed her answer and said, “43.” David couldn’t believe his ears and shouted back,

» Read Full Article