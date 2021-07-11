Celebrities

Barack Obama Reveals His Summer Playlist

by Saturday, July 10, 2021
barack-obama-reveals-his-summer-playlist

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 10, 2021 / 08:57 PM

For some, the summer doesn’t start until Barack Obama drops his annual seasonal playlist.

Taking to his social media today, our forever POTUS let his followers know what he’s feeling these days – and oh my, it’s all heat!

From Migos’ “Straightenin,” which Quavo recently labeled the “song of the summer,” to SZA’s “Good Days” and even a little throwback action with Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ “The Tears of A Clown,” there’s a little something for everyone at the cookout.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama Delivers A Special Message To Black America

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” the 44th President captioned in his post. “I put together a playlist of some of the songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

See Obama’s full summer playlist below.

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. www.bet.com

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Sips Cocktails In A White Crop Top & Jeans — See Pics

Next post →

Zachary Levi Steps Out With Rumored Girlfriend at 2021 ESPYS