barack-obama-speaks-about-election-results-on‘60-minutes’

In a preview clip from this coming Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, former President Barack Obama comments on current President Donald Trump’s unfounded and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

“They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn’t like to lose and never admits loss,” Mr. Obama told Scott Pelley in the preview video.

The 44th President also says members of the Republican party who “go along with” his unfounded claims of election fraud put democracy on a very dangerous path.

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion,” Obama said. “It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path.”

The 60 Minutes and forthcoming CBS Sunday Morning interviews are Obama’s first since announcing his new book, A Promised Land.

Even Though Joe Biden has received enough electoral votes to comfortably cross the 270 threshold required to become president-elect, President Trump has refused to concede the election. He’s launched a series of lawsuits with allegations of widespread fraud in several states, but has failed to provide any evidence. While a few Republicans have acknowledged President-elect Biden’s win, most have stayed silent or are actively encouraging Mr. Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

Watch the interview clip below.

Barack Obama tells Scott Pelley Republicans who “go along with” the President’s claims of election fraud put democracy on “a dangerous path.”

The former president appears in his first interview about his new book “A Promised Land,” Sunday on 60 Minutes.

