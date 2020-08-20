barack-obama-takes-velvet-glove-to-trump-in-dnc-speech

Published 1 hour ago

Written by Sophia A. Nelson

The quintessential gentleman, good guy, man of honor that we all know and love as the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack H. Obama finally stood up and said he’s had enough. And he took the gloves off Wednesday night during the 2020 virtual Democratic National Convention in a tough, primetime in your face speech that proved it.

Standing in the room where our Constitution was first drafted and signed in Philadelphia, President Obama set the tone right out the gate. Speaking plainly and with poetic eloquence, he talked about our fight to form a more perfect union in a way that was respectful yet raw. It’s a side of Obama that we haven’t really seen before.

The former President made a strong case, in a most warm and honest way, about why Joe Biden is the right person to be President. Talking about what’s at stake for “we the people,” particularly for people of color, Obama knows how hard the road has been for us before and now after COVID-19. He reminded us that Joe Biden also knows a thing or two about a hard road to walk. Biden knows tragic loss. He knows grief. He knows struggle. But most of all he knows both the power of faith and the power of resilience.

For eight years and even before, during the 2008 presidential campaign, Donald J. Trump assaulted and assailed then candidate Obama about the origins of his birth. We as Black people know that “birtherism” is just “code” for “show your papers boy.” Something out of the dark Jim Crow era and a way to further impede Black men’s legal right to vote.

