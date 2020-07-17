bearaby's-gorgeous-weighted-blanket-is-finally-back-in-stock!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

People, we have an obsession, and its name is Bearaby.

More specifically, its name is The Tree Napper from Bearaby, and it’s a weighted blanket that may just change your life. Or at the very least, it’ll change your sleep. And after months of patiently waiting, it’s finally back in stock, so you can experience its joy for yourself!

But first, the science. According to medical research, sleeping under weight has therapeutic benefits linked to the concept of Deep Touch Therapy. It can increase serotonin, which regulates sleep, relaxation, mood, memory and learning. Serotonin converts into melatonin, which helps the body relax and sleep. And surely you’ve heard of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Sleeping with a weighted blanket helps to decrease cortisol levels, too, so you feel less anxious. Sleeping under weight can help improve sleep cycles, lower stress and increase your happiness.

And the blanket? It’s nothing short of amazing. Bearaby relies on sustainable materials to create their functional, stylish and sophisticated weighted blankets, using natural fibers such as organic cotton and eucalyptus. The aforementioned Tree Napper is made from organic cotton, a smidge of spandex and Tencel™ Lyocell, a fabric made out of wood pulp from eucalyptus trees. It’s woven and looped into a gorgeous throw that looks so luxe, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s more of an art piece than a blanket. Seriously, leave it on your couch and watch the compliments roll in.

