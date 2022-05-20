becca-tilley-makes-surprise-appearance-in-hayley-kiyoko's-bachelor-themed-music-video

Hayley Kiyoko Is Proud to Be in the LGBTQ Community

Becca Tilley is getting another shot at The Bachelor. Well, sort of.

The reality star, who was the runner-up on Chris Soules‘ season of the ABC dating show in 2015, found herself rolling up to the famed Bachelor Mansion once again in Hayley Kiyoko‘s new music video “For the Girls.”

Released on May 20, the visuals shows a plethora of contestants vying for the affection of Hayley, playing the role of the Bachelorette, before a rose ceremony. However, just as the last coveted flower is given away, Becca arrives to the mansion steps to steal the show—and the singer’s attention.

“‘For The Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability,” explained Hayley, who also directed the video, in a statement. She said the music video is meant to captured that celebration “with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told,” while also giving a nod to “one of my favorite reality shows of all time.”

She added, “I wanted the music video to give representation to all of us searching for love while not taking ourselves too seriously. Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift.”

Hayley first announced in April that she was releasing a Bachelor-themed music video for her single, sharing a shot of herself dressed in a glitzy green gown as she held a rose in her hand. The openly lesbian pop star captioned the sultry snap on Instagram,

