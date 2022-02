bella-hadid-and-jacob-elordi-rock-chic-styles-at-burberry-event

Bella Hadid SLAYS in Sexy Bond Photos, Gushes Over Being an Aunt

Bringing the style.

Bella Hadid and Jacob Elordi hit up an immersive experience event for Burberry in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Feb.18, to celebrate the takeover of the British brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Bella, 25, arrived wearing an asymmetrical twist on the classic Burberry trench coat, teamed with matching khaki leggings and cut-out semi-sheer bodysuit. She accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps and camel-colored leather shoulder-bag.

Jacob, 24, who recently sparked dating rumors with Lori Loughlin daughter’s Olivia Jade, looked dapper wearing a brown sweater over a shirt and tie, along with black dress pants and crossbody bag.

The star-studded soireé was hosted on the penthouse terrace of Burberry’s Rodeo Drive store and included an intimate cocktail party and dinner. The immersive experience was based on Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s presentation “Animal Instinct,” according to the brand. Other guests included Lori Harvey, model Camila Morrone, YouTuber Devon Lee Carlson, actor Travis Bennett, designer Sami Miro and DJ Zack Bia.

The west coast party comes hot on the heels of New York Fashion Week, where Bella walked the runway for this season’s biggest designer’s including Proenza Schouler, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Burberry

While she may seem picture perfect, the supermodel has been candid about sharing her struggles with mental and physical health including Lyme disease, anxiety and depression. In November, Bella shared a tearful selfie while reflecting on “breakdowns and burnouts,” to better communicate to her mom,

