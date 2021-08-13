bella-hadid-stuns-in-stringy-tie-dye-bikini-with-a-matching-sarong-in-sexy-new-desert-photos

See Pics

August 13, 2021 1:47AM EDT

Desert hues: Bella Hadid rocked a tie-dye bikini that made her blend into her desert surroundings in sexy new photos.

The desert is for photo ops: Bella Hadid stunned in a tie-dye bikini with a matching sarong in sexy new snapshots from the desert. The model, 24, matched her outfit to her surroundings with a brown sandy-toned tie-dye bikini top and matching wrap bottom in new photos shared on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Bella finished the look with a gold waist belt, headscarf in a similar dusty earth tone, and sunglasses. She pulled her long hair into braided ponytails to beat the heat. In a separate post, the model offered closer, detailed snapshots of her accessories.

The model has several memorable fashion moments under her belt, but recently revealed that even she experiences fashion insecurities at times. In a Vogue segment published on Thursday (below), Bella took a stroll down fashion memory lane and broke down 15 of her looks from 2015 until now. She then revealed that the racy red Alexandre Vauthier gown with a high leg slit and plunging neckline she wore on the red carpet at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival had “embarrassed” her.

“I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still,” Bella said of the look. “Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn’t feel so much like me.” She revealed that she was “nervous” in it. “I look very sexual. I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit.” The model also divulged that that moment on the red carpet bred her alter ego, Belinda. “I’m just so the opposite of her.

» Read Full Article