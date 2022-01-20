below-deck-sailing-yacht-star-jean-luc-cerza-lanaux-confirms-paternity-of-dani-soares'-daughter

What We’ve Learned About Yachting From “Below Deck”

At last, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is ready to wade into new territory: fatherhood.



To catch everyone up to speed: Last April, midway through the show’s season, Jean-Luc’s co-star—and love interest during the season—Dani Soares revealed on social media that she was expecting her first child. Two months later, during the show’s nail-biting reunion, Dani alluded to Jean-Luc being the father, adding at the time that he “thinks it’s not his child” and “doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”



However, in his own interview with Andy Cohen, Jean-Luc said that if he was proved to be the father—Dani gave birth to baby Lilly in late May—he had every intention of being an involved dad. In the time that followed, things between the two got contentious, including an alleged “horrible comment” from Jean-Luc’s mom, according to Dani.



Fast-forward to earlier this week, when the reality star confirmed his paternity in a post shared to his Instagram. “My silence on social media has been intentional and much needed,” he wrote on Jan. 19. “I used that time to focus on what was important to me and my mental health.”

“I can’t let 2022 go any further without sharing some beautiful news,” Jean-Luc added. “An international DNA test that was done a while ago was no small feat. I’m happy and proud to say Sweet and beautiful Lilly rose is my daughter.”

“Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability;

