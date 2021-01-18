ben-affleck-&-ana-de-armas:-look-back-at-their-romance-timeline-from-start-to-split

Things have fizzled out for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, as it’s been reported they’ve split. Take a look back at how their romance took off one year ago.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were one of 2020’s hottest new couples — but the love apparently wasn’t meant to last. The pair, who met while filming the movie Deep Water during the fall of 2019, reportedly ended their year long romance in January 2020. Reports say that Ana ended things with her Oscar-winning beau, but thankfully, the feelings were mostly mutual. Still, it’s hard to believe that one of the defining celebrity romances of 2020, a relationship that seemed to bloom against the odds of quarantine, has come to such a quick end. But it wasn’t without it’s high points! Here’s a timeline of their love:

How Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Met

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas out and about in New Orleans. (MEGA)

Ben and Ana’s story began in New Orleans, which is where they filmed Deep Water. In Feb. 2020, the two were photographed hanging out in the Louisiana city together. However, at that point, they simply looked like co-stars who were spending some time together off set. Little did fans know, a romance had already been brewing!

Their Romantic Trip To Cuba & Costa Rica

In early March, Ben took a trip to Ana’s homeland, Havana, Cuba. He took a selfie of himself hanging out in the city, and fans immediately began to speculate that he was visiting with the actress. The rumors were confirmed when fan photos began popping up of Ben and Ana in Cuba together.

